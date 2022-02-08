Haywood County Schools investigating racial slur incident

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A local school system is investigating an incident that happened on Feb. 2.

Leaders with the Haywood County Board of Education say an assistant principal used a racial slur towards a student after the student said it to the assistant principal.

The assistant principal was disciplined and leaders say they do not condone any use of this language.

“This type of language should never be used in any context, not just in a school, but anywhere for any reason. And the fact that it did happen in one of our campuses is very concerning, and we want to make sure that we do our due diligence in making sure that our students feel safe on their campus,” said Gabe Hart, Chief Communications Officer for Haywood County Schools.

The investigation was closed Monday but was reopened after finding more information regarding what happened.

