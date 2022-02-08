Isaac Duane Michiel Cone, age 45, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Vicki Cone, departed this life Sunday morning, February 6, 2022 at his home.

Duane was born April 11, 1976 in Terrace, British Columbia, Canada, the son of Sherry Hilton Ritter. He was an “Ambassador for Jesus” and member of Fayette Baptist Church where he was a major advocate for the John 3:16 Ministry. He was employed as a Facility Director at Fayette Baptist Church and loved sports, especially the Memphis Tigers, Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Cardinals.

Duane is survived by his wife of 17 years, Vicki Cone of Somerville, TN; three daughters, Alexandria Harris of Arlington, TN, Tori Harris of Oakland, TN and Kristina Harris of Arlington, TN; two sons, Jacob Copeland of Millington, TN and Matthew Copeland of Millington, TN; his mother, Sherry Ritter of Millington, TN; and three grandchildren, Aaron, Hunter and Kaelyn.

Funeral Services for Duane will be held at 5:30 P.M. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Fayette Baptist Church with Pastor Drew Murphy officiating. Interment will be in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Duane will be from 4 to 5:30 P.M. Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Fayette Baptist Church.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to John 3:16 Ministries, 75 Holmes Road, Charlotte, AR 72522 or at www.John316TheCure.com.

