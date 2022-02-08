Linda Glen Russell Hooper, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of Jackie Dale Hooper, departed this life Sunday afternoon, February 6, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Linda was born April 27, 1949 in Alcorn, Mississippi, the daughter of the late Roy W.A. Russell and Annie Mae Porterfield Russell. She received her education in Kossuth, Mississippi and was employed at Troxel Manufacturing in Moscow and Bodine Electric Company before her retirement. Linda was married February 13, 1998 to Jackie Dale Hooper and was of the Pentecostal faith. She loved her garden, especially her roses.

Mrs. Hooper is survived by her husband, Jackie Dale Hooper of Somerville, TN; her son, John Paul Tice, Jr. of Moscow, TN; four brothers, Bobby Lynn Russell of Walnut, MS, Billy Hugh Russell of Walnut, MS, Cotton Russell of Walnut, MS and Jerry Ford Russell of Walnut, MS; her grandson, Devin Tice of Southaven, MS; and one great-grandson.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.