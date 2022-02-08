Mugshots : Madison County : 02/07/22 – 02/08/22

1/13 Courtney Bernard Courtney Bernard: Schedule VI drug violations

2/13 Daniel Mangels Daniel Mangels: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

3/13 Harold Williams Harold Williams: Failure to appear

4/13 Heath McKissick Heath McKissick: Simple domestic assault

5/13 Jonathan Hudkins Jonathan Hudkins: Violation of community corrections



6/13 Kelly Martin Kelly Martin: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/13 Kenyia Banner Kenyia Banner: Disorderly conduct

8/13 Larry Sweat Larry Sweat: Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license

9/13 Makayla Street Makayla Street: Criminal trespass

10/13 Oreta Nobles Oreta Nobles: Simple domestic assault, vandalism



11/13 Shelby Parham Shelby Parham: Violation of probation

12/13 Taylor Davis Taylor Davis: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, violation of probation, evading arrest

13/13 Trevion March Trevion March: Vandalism



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/08/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.