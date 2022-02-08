Mugshots : Madison County : 02/07/22 – 02/08/22 February 8, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/13Courtney Bernard Courtney Bernard: Schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Daniel Mangels Daniel Mangels: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Harold Williams Harold Williams: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Heath McKissick Heath McKissick: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Jonathan Hudkins Jonathan Hudkins: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Kelly Martin Kelly Martin: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Kenyia Banner Kenyia Banner: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Larry Sweat Larry Sweat: Open container law, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Makayla Street Makayla Street: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Oreta Nobles Oreta Nobles: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Shelby Parham Shelby Parham: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Taylor Davis Taylor Davis: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, violation of probation, evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Trevion March Trevion March: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/07/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/08/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter