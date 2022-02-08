New dashboard tracks redistricting changes in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has created a new tool to track redistricting.

The office says a new dashboard called “Tennessee District Lookup” lets you see where legislative districts are now assigned.

“This easy-to-use dashboard is a simple way to see how you and your family will be represented in future elections,” said Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower. “Redistricting and reapportionment help ensure that our elective bodies adhere to the ‘one person, one vote’ standard of representation. With the shift in district boundaries, it’s important for all Tennesseans to know which district they are in.”

You can find the tool here.

You can also find the full news release from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury here.