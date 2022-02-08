Nice Weather Continues this Week, Cooler this Weekend!

Tuesday Night Forecast Update for February 8th:

Temperatures reached the mid to upper 50s on Tuesday and are expected to be even warmer on Wednesday. A weak front will pass by Wednesday evening but it will only drop temperatures about 5-10°. Mid 60s are coming on Friday before a more potent cold front passes on Saturday. Although nothing significant is expected as far as snow or storms, some light shower activity including a brief period of snow cannot be ruled out. We will have the latest details and full weather forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Tuesday night lows will stay above freezing and will fall into the upper 30s for most of West Tennessee. Skies will remain mostly clear and a light breeze out of the southwest will continue overnight.

WEDNESDAY:

Even warmer weather is on the way for Wednesday, but so is another cold front. Like Monday’s front, the system appears to be weak and mostly dry. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60° before the front passes by. The winds will be breezy out of the southwest before changing to the northwest after the front passes. The front may bring a brief period of clouds but mostly sunny and dry weather is in the forecast on Wednesday.

THURSDAY:

Behind Wednesday’s front, Thursday morning lows will drop back down near freezing between 32-35°. Mostly sunny skies will hang around on Thursday with highs still reaching the low 50s by the afternoon. The winds will stay out of the northwest for most of the day. Thursday night lows will again fall down near freezing but should stay above the 20s for most of us.

FRIDAY:

The warmest day so far in 2022 could be coming on Friday. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s due to breezy southwest winds in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some increasing clouds in the evening hours as the next system gets a little closer. Friday night lows will dip down to around 40°.

THE WEEKEND:

A more powerful system and cold front will move through West Tennessee early into the upcoming weekend. Clouds will increase into the day on Saturday and although a few showers, including light snow cannot be ruled out, the system as of now doesn’t look to bring any measurable rain or snow showers to our area. Highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 30s and upper 30s or low 40s are expected on Sunday. We should be see more sunshine on Sunday, but will drop down into the low to mid 20s to start the day.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

