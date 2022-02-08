Progamming Assistant / Traffic Assistant

Re: Position Available: Progamming Assistant / Traffic Assistant

WBBJ-TV in Jackson, TN has an opening for a Programming / Traffic Assistant. The successful candidate will have excellent computer skills, be highly organized, detail oriented, multi-tasker and able to meet daily deadlines and prioritize job duties. Duties include assigning numbers to psa’s and promos, filling daily log with promos and psa’s, maintaining and formatting programs in our Wide Orbit Traffic system, and maintaining episode numbers of syndicated programs. The successful candidate will also produce daily program logs, manage traffic records, commercial inventory and input commercial schedules.

Please reply on or before February 15, 2022.

If you are interested and qualify for this position, please send resumes to:

Robyn Massey, Program Manager

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

or

rmassey@wbbjtv.com

WBBJ/ABC & CBS and ME-TV is an equal opportunity employer.

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE