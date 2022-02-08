Speaking of Art fundraiser to be held March 10

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual event is returning to West Tennessee.

West Tennessee Hearing and Speech Center will be hosting their ninth annual Speaking of Art fundraiser.

The event is in partnership with local artists to help celebrate the gift of communication.

Executive Director Kimberli Moore says the donations received will provide a grant towards financial assistance to children and adults within the community.

Moore says Speaking of Art has become the primary fundraising event for the center.

It gives the center the opportunity to extend the much-needed therapies across West Tennessee.

“Because it’s just about being able to help those members of our West Tennessee community. We serve 14 counties and just making sure therapy is accessible to all,” Moore said.

Speaking of Art will be held at the New Southern Hotel in downtown Jackson on March 10.

