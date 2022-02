Tennessee House advances anti-abortion resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee House Republicans have advanced an anti-abortion resolution commemorating the day the medical procedure became legal nearly 50 years ago.

The resolution states that Jan. 22 will be known as the “Day of Tears,” and suggested that Tennesseans should mourn aborted embryos and fetuses.

It was adopted Monday on a 72-20 vote after no debate.

The “Day of Tears” concept comes from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization of the same name, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state.

Unlike legislative bills, resolutions are largely symbolic nonbinding gestures.

Hundreds are filed each year by lawmakers, who usually go on to approve them without much debate.

