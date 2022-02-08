Tennessee State Parks host romantic getaways for Valentine’s

JACKSON, Tenn. — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, and couples looking for a way to celebrate the special date may be in luck.

Select state parks throughout Tennessee will be offering dining specials and overnight packages throughout Valentine’s weekend, including two in West Tennessee.

The Lodge at Pickwick Landing will offer a Valentine’s package including a one-night stay at the lodge and a dinner for two on Saturday, February 12.

And the Lodge at Natchez Trace is offering a one-night stay and candlelit dinner for two on Friday, February 11 or Saturday, February 12. They will also host a separate dinner on Monday, February 14.

