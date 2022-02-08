Virgil Laverne Kimery, age 86, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and husband of the late Betty Morgan Kimery, departed this life Friday evening, February 4, 2022 at Methodist LeBonheur Germantown Hospital.

Virgil was born July 1, 1935 in Williston, Tennessee, the son of the late Ralph Dobbins Kimery and Annie Huffman Kimery. He was a farmer throughout his life and loved western movies, gardening and celebrating on the Fourth of July.

Mr. Kimery is survived by his son, Ralph L. Kimery and his wife, Patricia of Moscow, TN; five grandchildren, Amy Cannon, Greg Kimery, Dale Kimery, Kim Kimery and Jeanette Harden; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sons, Virgil Wayne Kimery and Billy Joe Kimery; his sister, Louise Teague; and three brothers, Bill Kimery, Joe Kimery and Leo Kimery.

A visitation for Mr. Kimery will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Friday, February 11, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services for Mr. Kimery will be held at 2 P.M Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Martin officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Michael Cannon, Dustin Cannon, Greg Kimery, Robert Kimery, Bobby McBride, Twain Goudy, Ralph Kimery, Michael Glover and JJ Glover.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society, 5101 Wheelis Drive, Suite 100, Memphis, TN 38117.

