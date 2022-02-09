Jackson Symphony to perform on Valentine’s Day weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you need plans for Valentine’s Day weekend, The Jackson Symphony has tickets for two.

The Symphony will be putting on a musical selection of romance.

There will be a Valentine’s Pop Concert on Saturday, and a Chamber Concert on Sunday afternoon.

Elizabeth Stokes, with the Jackson Symphony, says they will have special guest Anthony Kerns from Ireland.

“Saturday night, 7:30 at the Civics Center is our pop concert. Sunday afternoon we have another opportunity to hear the Symphony at 1:30 in the afternoon at First Baptist Church. We have a husband and wife duo, singing those love songs and sticking with a valentines theme,” Stokes said.

As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, tickets for Saturday’s event are sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday’s event.

For more information on where you can get tickets, click here.

