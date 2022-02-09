Law enforcement investigates overdoses in Dyer County

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement is investigating two fatal overdoses in Dyer County.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says the two deaths are believed to have been caused by small blue pills containing fentanyl and imprinted with “m/30” logo.

The sheriff’s office says another non-fatal overdose has been reported, which also involved these pills.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on this pills to call Crime Stoppers at (731)-285-8477.

You will remain anonymous and a cash reward is being offered.

