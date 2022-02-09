Slightly Cooler Thursday, Warm Again on Friday, Chilly Weekend on the Way.

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for February 9th:

What a fantastic day is has been for all of West Tennessee. Highs are in the 60s; it has been a bit breezy as a weak front will pass by this evening dropping temperatures into the low 30s tonight. Thursday will be about 5-10° cooler but still staying above normal. Mid 60s and windy weather is coming on Friday. A more potent cold front is on the way this weekend but it looks to be a mostly dry front, but a 25° drop in temperature is expected. Catch the latest forecast and find out if we do see any showers on Saturday, are we expecting flurries or light rain showers below.

TONIGHT:

The winds will be breezy out of the southwest before changing to the northwest after the front passes. The front may bring a brief period of clouds but mostly clear and dry weather is in the forecast for Wednesday night. Most of West Tennessee will fall down to the low 30s overnight.

THURSDAY:

Behind Wednesday’s front, Thursday morning lows will drop back down near freezing between 31-33°. Mostly sunny skies will hang around on Thursday with highs still reaching the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. The winds will stay out of the northwest for most of the day. Thursday night lows will again fall down in the mid to upper 30s for most of us.

FRIDAY:

The warmest day so far in 2022 could be coming on Friday. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s due to breezy southwest winds in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some increasing clouds in the evening hours as the next system gets a little closer. Friday night lows will dip down to them mid 30s. Depending on the timing of the next cold front, some rain showers could move in late Friday night into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

A more powerful system and cold front will move through West Tennessee early into the upcoming weekend. Clouds will increase into the morning on Saturday and although a few showers, including light snow cannot be ruled out, the system as of now doesn’t look to bring any measurable rain or snow showers to our area. Highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 30s and upper 30s or low 40s are expected on Sunday. We should be see more sunshine on Sunday, but will drop down into the low to low 20s to start the day. Sunday night lows will also drop into the 20s before we start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upcoming work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday before clouds begin to move back in for the middle of the week. The next chance for showers and maybe some storm activity will show up Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Monday will be around 50, Tuesday will be around 60, and 60s are likely Wednesday depending on the timing of the mid week’s cold front. The system next week could bring a strong storm threat to parts of the Mid South, so we will be watching it closely as we get going into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

