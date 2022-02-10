Body found in pond confirmed to be William Brian McKenzie

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department has confirmed that a body found in August is William Brian McKenzie.

The body was found in a vehicle in the pond of the Howeston Mill Drive subdivision on August 29, 2021.

Jackson police say that the Medical Examiner’s Office has classified McKenzie’s death as a homicide.

Police say a suspect is in custody, and they are not seeking additional suspects at this time.

McKenzie had been missing since Sept. 27, 2019.

The police department says the case is now heading to the 26th Judicial District’s attorney general Jody Pickens for prosecution.

