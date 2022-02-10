Henry County Helping Hand hosts annual auction

PARIS, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is continuing a more than 44 year tradition to help raise funds.

Henry County Helping Hand is hosting its annual auction that benefits over 80 organizations that directly serve residents in the county.

“There are a number of organizations that turn in an application, and then those applications are judged by our board of directors,” said Susan Hayes, a member of Henry County Helping Hand. “If they fit the criteria, then they receive funds after we know how much money we have.”

Churches, schools, businesses, and more from six communities throughout Henry County donate various items like food, crafts, gift baskets and more. And it is all to be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

Hayes says, normally, the building would be swarmed with in-person bidders, but organizers were forced to switch up gears this year due to the pandemic.

“Everything is done over the radio. People call in, pictures are on the internet, and you can look at the picture, listen to the phone, call in and bid. Then when the item is sold, you come out, call us, and we’ll bring it out to you,” Hayes said.

Hayes said as of Thursday, the auction has already raised over $200,000, and the nonprofit is on track to meet or exceed what it did last year.

“Our goal is out the roof, but we usually run lately about $300,000 plus. The last couple of years we have anyway,” Hayes said.

If you happen to be browsing the items for the day and you don’t seem to find anything to your liking, do not worry.

Each day of the auction for the entire month, there will be a unique and different item brought in, and you never know what might show up.

“There’s always a unique item. Normally, something you never thought of. Don’t know today what that item might be, but usually we have something unique,” Hayes said.

Hayes says the money raised through this auction will be a big assistance to so many that depend on it.

“It’s endless, especially our volunteer fire departments. It helps them buy equipment. For the sports groups, it helps kids that can’t buy their shoes or whatever. Every organization has a specific plan,” Hayes said.

If you would like to take part in the daily auction, you have until the end of February.

Items for sale can be found on their Facebook page.

