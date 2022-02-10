Indiana man wanted for murder spotted in West Tennessee

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Law enforcement are searching for a man wanted for murder.

Jeremy Etheridge is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force.

The suspect wanted for murder is from the Indianapolis, Indiana area.

He is approximately 5’7″ and 170lbs.

Etheridge was last seen at Walmart in Union City on February 9 and previously seen at the Sav-A-Lot in Union City on January 31.

Authorities say Etheridge has a tattoo of a cross on his left breast, and tattoos on his right and left arms.

Officials say Etheridge should be considered armed and dangerous.

For more local crime stories, click here.