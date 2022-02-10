Jackie Louise Feathers James, age 65, resident of Moscow, Tennessee and wife of Henry S. James, departed this life Monday evening, February 7, 2022 at her home.

Jackie was born September 12, 1956 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Lelia Virginia Glover Feathers and the late Olton Feathers. She was married November 23, 1974 to Henry S. James and was employed as a caregiver for many years. Jackie was a member of Elliston Baptist Church in Memphis and was a strong Christian women who loved the Lord. She was a longtime resident of Memphis before moving to Moscow and she enjoyed special times with her grandchildren and cooking.

Mrs. James is survived by her husband of 47 years, Henry S. James of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Dana Rapp of Moscow, TN and Sharon Denise Jones of Bartlett, TN; her son, Jeremy James (Angela) of Rossville, TN; her mother, Lelia Feathers of Moscow, TN; four sisters, eleven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Henry Rapp.

Funeral Services for Mrs. James will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe Baptist Church in Eads, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. James will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Chandler Presley, Jeremy James, Bubba Feathers, Ricky Feathers, Dewayne Smith and Jonathan Lipford.

The family requests that memorials be directed to West Cancer Center and Research Institute, 7945 Wolf River Boulevard, Germantown, TN 38138.

