Madison County Fire gives out free smoke alarms

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A local fire station hosted an event to provide free smoke detectors for residents of West Tennessee.



The Madison County Fire Department partnered with the Tennessee State Fire Marshal Office and the Red Cross to provide free smoke alarms.

Firefighters from the community will go door to door installing a new smoke detector with batteries that will last up to 10 years.

Anna-Kate Craig, the Community Risk Production Coordinator for the Madison County Fire Department, says defective smoke detectors play a major role when it comes to house fires.

“What we’re trying to do is promote free smoke alarms in your household. Two out of three home fire deaths are related to people who don’t have smoke alarms installed in their house,” Craig said.

Officials at Madison County Fire say for more information contact your local fire station.

