JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department confirm they are searching for a local missing woman.

53-year-old Goldie Ross-Donnell was last seen in the Jackson/Madison County area on February 4, 2022.

She is approximately 5’5″ and 150lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact JPD at (731) 425-8400.

