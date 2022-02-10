New Chick-fil-A location holds grand opening in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A fan favorite opened a new location in the Hub City.

A new Chick-fil-A is now open on North Highland in Jackson.

Owner and operator Grant Edwards says this location has been in the works for a while, and is finally ready to serve Jackson.

“We are really excited about it,” Edwards said. “This has been in the works for a long time and kind of feels surreal to be here today at our grand opening, so we are really excited.”

Edwards says customers have expressed excitement for where the new restaurant is located.

“This is closer to the south part of Jackson, to the downtown area,” said Edwards. “We have a lot of people that travel on North Highland to go to and from work, so I think this is going to be a very convenient location.”

The new location has drive-thru, curbside, and dine-in available to customers.

Compared to the former location inside Old Hickory Mall, Edwards says they wanted to add a bigger space that was easily accessible for customers.

“The lot that we were on there is a little bit smaller, and so we thought that this would be a more convenient place for those folks traveling up and down on North Highland. It gives us the opportunity to serve more people, which is what we are all about.”

He says that they are excited to expand and serve the people of Jackson and those that travel through.

“We are just excited to continue to build our influence in the community, and just excited to serve the folks here in Jackson, Tennessee and all of Madison County.”

The new location is at 16 Tinker Hill Road in Jackson.

