Rise in domestic violence worries local leaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local organizations are seeing a dangerous issue increase.

“Ranks up there as almost 50% of all of the crimes against persons that take place in Madison County, and that’s pretty consistent throughout West Tennessee,” said Jenci Spradlin, the Domestic Violence Program Manager for WRAP.

That crime is domestic violence, and local law enforcement leaders say the problem sometimes isn’t always what it seems.

“We are answering a lot more calls on domestic violence or complaints, and sometimes a person ends up being arrested. Sometimes they don’t. It just depends if there’s a reason. Sometimes you get there, and it’s not really a domestic violence, it’s just a disagreement,” said Madison County Sheriff John Mehr.

Mehr says this is due to several factors.

“From the drug angle, to alcohol, to now with the COVID, all that and people not working, and the stress levels and everything else, one thing leads to another,” Mehr said.

He also says these cases may not always be related to domestic violence.

“A lot of times it’s between children and their parents or grandparents or other people that are close,” Mehr said.

Spradlin says reducing domestic violence cases is a group effort.

“It does take everyone throughout the community, the faith-based community to the law enforcement community to community agencies to help support victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in this community,” Spradlin said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence, you can contact WRAP’s domestic abuse hotline at 1-800-273-8712, as well as calling local authorities for help.

