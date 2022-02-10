U.S. Marshals capture man wanted for Jackson shooting in Memphis

JACKSON, Tenn. — U.S. Marshals have captured a local man wanted for attempted first degree murder.

26-year-old Tony Darnell Jones, of Jackson, was arrested in Memphis.

Jones was wanted by the Jackson Police Department in connection to a December 2021 shooting in the South Highland parking lot of Lowe’s Home Improvement.

Authorities apprehended Jones Wednesday morning in the 900 block of Popular Avenue in Memphis.

According to a press release, Jones was taken into custody without incident.

He will be transported back to Jackson to face charges.

