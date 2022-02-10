Warm & Breezy Friday, Cooler and Mostly Dry this Weekend

The warmer weather will continue into the day on Friday. Breezy southwest winds will warm West Tennessee back up into the mid 60s again. Another front will pass Friday night and could bring a few showers or even a few flurries on Saturday but it looks like a mostly dry front. The front will drop temperatures though about 30° into the weekend. Catch the latest details and your hour by hour weekend forecast breakdown coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear skies will continue tonight and the winds will stay light out of the southwest. Thursday night lows will again fall down in the upper 30s or low 40s for most of us.

FRIDAY:

The warmest day so far in 2022 could be coming on Friday. Highs should reach the low to mid 60s due to breezy southwest winds in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies will give way to some increasing clouds in the evening hours as the next system gets a little closer. Friday night lows will dip down to them mid 30s. Depending on the timing of the next cold front, some rain showers could move in late Friday night into Saturday morning.

THE WEEKEND:

A more powerful system and cold front will move through West Tennessee early into the upcoming weekend. Clouds will increase into the morning on Saturday and although a few showers, including light snow cannot be ruled out, the system as of now doesn’t look to bring any measurable rain or snow showers to our area. Highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 30s and upper 30s or low 40s are expected on Sunday. We should be see more sunshine on Sunday, but will drop down into the low to low 20s to start the day. Sunday night lows will also drop into the 20s before we start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upcoming work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday before clouds begin to move back in for the middle of the week. The next chance for showers and maybe some storm activity will show up Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Monday will be around 50, Tuesday will be around 60, and 60s are likely Wednesday depending on the timing of the mid week’s cold front. The system next week could bring a strong storm threat to parts of the Mid South, so we will be watching it closely as we get going into next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

