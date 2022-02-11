9 officers hurt in ‘ambush,’ shootout at Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — A man ambushed a police officer who responded to a call at a Phoenix home, shooting him several times, then rained more gunfire on other officers who tried to rescue a baby that was placed outside the door.

In all, five officers were shot early Friday, including four who were wounded while trying to take the baby to safety.

Police say four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets. All are expected to survive, and the baby was unharmed.

Police say the suspect barricaded himself in the home and was later found dead inside.

A woman who was found critically injured inside also died hours later.

The baby was believed to be the woman and suspect’s child.

You can read more here.