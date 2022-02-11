Angel Corina Jackson

Angel Corina Jackson 27 of Humboldt, Tennessee closed her eyes on February 8, 2022 only to open them up in the arms of Jesus. Angel was a bright light to all who knew and loved her whether it was her biological family or extended. She never met a total stranger and found awe and wonder in even the simplest things. Angel was a fierce person who most often tackled everything head on and once she set her mind to something she did it. Angel’s most important role in life she handled with a fierce passion that was being a mom to her three children, Carsen, Asher and Ares. Angel had a desire to be the best possible mom that she could be and to do whatever it took to make sure her boys knew that she loved them and that her world was centered on them. Angel was the oldest of five children. She was born to Robert C. Jackson and Rachel Armstrong on November 14, 1994.

Angel is proceeded in death by her grandparents, L. Jackson, Claira Jackson, Earl Armstrong and Wanda Armstrong.

Angel leaves behind the greatest loves of her life; her three sons, Carsen David Wright (John) of Louisiana, Asher Kenneth James (Trent) of Louisiana and Ares Lakyn Rashuan Curtis (Richard) of Humboldt, Tennessee. Her Brother Robert L. Jackson and niece Athena Jackson. Her sister Katy Jackson and two nieces, Rayelynn Hein and Briella Hein. Brother, Robert Butler and sister, Electra Butler all from Texas. Her Aunt who was more like her mother Tammie Jackson of Humboldt, TN. Angel is survived by Numerous Aunts, Uncles, Cousins as well as extended family.