Church raises funds for RIFA

JACKSON, Tenn. — While many residents will be at home watching the big game this Sunday, volunteers from all over West Tennessee are going to be providing food for those in need.

Fellowship Bible Church partnered with RIFA to help raise money for the event.

Members of the church say they just want to be of service to others by helping out any way they can.

“We get a couple of volunteer students to grab a couple of pots and pans that you cook soup in. Then anybody that wants to give monetary donations and stuff, they just put it in the pots and pan and we collect it all and we send it to RIFA,” said Middle School Youth Director Kristopher Boswell.

Church officials say they’re grateful to everyone who showed up to support RIFA and their mission.

