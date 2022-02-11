Cold Front Coming Tonight, Few Flurries Possible on Saturday

Friday Evening Forecast Update

Friday Evening Forecast Update for February 11th:

It has been warm but windy Friday across West Tennessee. A cold front will pass by tonight bringing a few light showers and a 35-40° temperature drop for some. A few light snow showers or flurries cannot be ruled out on Saturday for areas along I-40 and southward. Catch the latest details on your cold weekend, and a severe weather threat looms into next week.

TONIGHT:

Friday night lows will drop down to around 30°. Some rain showers could move in overnight but any heavy rain or storms are not expected. The winds will start to come out of the north behind the cold front and blustery northerly winds between 10-15 mph will be looming overnight.

THE WEEKEND:

Clouds will continue to increase into the morning on Saturday and although a few showers, including light snow cannot be ruled out, the system as of now doesn’t look to bring any measurable rain or snow showers to our area. The best chance for some light snow or flurries will be area along I-40 and southward. Highs on Saturday will only make it into the mid 30s and low 40s are expected on Sunday. We should be see more sunshine on Sunday, but will drop down into the low 20s to start the day. Sunday night lows will also drop into the 20s before we start next week.

NEXT WEEK:

Temperatures will begin to warm back up into the upcoming work week. Plenty of sunshine is expected on Monday and Tuesday before clouds begin to move back in for the middle of the week. The next chance for showers and maybe some storm activity will show up Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs on Monday will be around 50, Tuesday will be around 60, and 60s are likely Wednesday depending on the timing of the mid week’s cold front. The system next week could bring a strong storm threat to parts of the Mid South, so we will be watching it closely as we get going into next week. The greatest chance for severe weather right now appears to be on Thursday for us in West Tennessee.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

