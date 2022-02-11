FBI searching for man who robbed banks in Tennessee, Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI is seeking help from the public in identifying a man who has robbed several banks in Tennessee and Alabama since December.

The FBI says the suspect was disguised in a mask and wore different clothes during each robbery.

The FBI said the suspect is a bald white man, about 26 years old to 40 years old, standing between 5 feet 6 inches tall and 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing 160 pounds to 190 pounds.

He is suspected of robbing banks in the Tennessee cities of Knoxville, Nashville and Murfreesboro, and the Alabama cities of Elkmont and Athens.

You can read more here.

You can find more news from across the state here.