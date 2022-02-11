Healthcare job fair coming to Humboldt Feb. 14

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Gibson County Area Healthcare Job Fair will be hosted in Humboldt on Monday, February 14.

More than 20 companies are expected to participate. Applications will be accepted in person and preliminary interviews will be provided on-site.

A release states there will be both clinical and non-clinical positions available.

The job fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. in the Humboldt Medical Center Conference Room, located at 3525 Chere Carol Road in Humboldt.

For more information, check out the Facebook event page here.

