HOTWORX to hold grand opening in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new fitness studio with a unique twist is opening its doors in Jackson.

HOTWORX, headquartered in Marrero, Louisiana, is described as the first ever 24/7 infrared fitness studio. It combines heat, infrared technology, exercise and virtual instruction.

Members use HOTWORX’s Burn Off App to schedule 15-minute High Intensity Interval Training or 30-minute Isometric workout sessions, all inside of their patented sauna.

According to a news release, “as the infrared heat penetrates your body causing you to sweat, the isometric postures further accelerate detoxification by physically removing the toxins from your organs through muscle contraction.”

Benefits are said to include weight loss, pain relief, detoxification, stress reduction and more.

HOTWORX will hold their grand opening in Jackson on February 19, beginning at 9 a.m. It’s located at 1296 Union University Drive.

For more information, click here to visit the official website or click here for the Jackson location’s Facebook page.

For more local news, click here.