Kerry Mallard sentenced to 40 years in prison

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — After being found guilty of one count of sexual misconduct and 22 counts of aggravated sexual battery, a Henderson County man is given his sentence Friday.

Kerry Mallard was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

“The court finds for count one, the continuous sexual abuse of a child, with the appropriate sentencing would be 40 years with 100% release eligibility,” said Judge Roy Morgan.

Mallard was charged with sexual abuse in 2019, but was released after making bail.

He was indicted for a second time in 2020 with multiple counts of sexual abuse, and was found guilty of one count of continuous sexual abuse of a minor in 2021, and 22 counts of aggravated sexual battery.

According to court documents, the victim attended a daycare center out of the Mallard home in 2019, and the abuse continued for almost a year.

Judge Morgan says this was a contributing factor to Mallard’s sentence.

“He had access and was put in that situation around these children for the private citizens that utilize that service,” Morgan said. “I find that is fairly considered in this case.”

Morgan says the court took into consideration the testimony of the victim’s family when deciding the sentencing.

“As described by the family of the victim, others endure,” said Morgan. “Even though they have freedom, they endure the consequences of this defendant’s actions. Remember this is a very small child, and that is part of the criteria of the statute under which he was convicted.”

Mallard will serve his 40 year sentence in the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

