Mugshots : Madison County : 02/10/22 – 02/11/22 February 11, 2022 WBBJ Staff, 1/11Dallas Davis Dallas Davis: Reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Casey Clark Casey Clark: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Danielle Brown Danielle Brown: Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Danterrio Poplar Danterrio Poplar: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Eran Perry Eran Perry: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Malcolm Simmons Malcolm Simmons: Reckless enganderment Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Norman Hardy Norman Hardy: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Octavius Harris Octavius Harris: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Sable Lane Sable Lane: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Sheldon Mann Sheldon Mann: Criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, violation of order of protection, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Willie Prather Willie Prather: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/11/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter