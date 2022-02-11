Mugshots : Madison County : 02/10/22 – 02/11/22

1/11 Dallas Davis Dallas Davis: Reckless endangerment

2/11 Casey Clark Casey Clark: Shoplifting/theft of property

3/11 Danielle Brown Danielle Brown: Failure to comply

4/11 Danterrio Poplar Danterrio Poplar: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/11 Eran Perry Eran Perry: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/11 Malcolm Simmons Malcolm Simmons: Reckless enganderment

7/11 Norman Hardy Norman Hardy: Violation of probation

8/11 Octavius Harris Octavius Harris: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

9/11 Sable Lane Sable Lane: Failure to appear

10/11 Sheldon Mann Sheldon Mann: Criminal impersonation, contraband in penal institution, violation of order of protection, failure to appear



11/11 Willie Prather Willie Prather: Simple domestic assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 02/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 02/11/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.