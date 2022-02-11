Wesley Mitchell Bruce, age 78, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at the Baptist East Hospital of Memphis, TN. A Graveside service will be conducted on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery of Nutbush, TN. All services are under the direction of the Brownsville Funeral Home.

Mr. Bruce was born in Brownsville, TN on March 28, 1943, to the late Norvice White Bruce and Gladys Naylor Bruce. Mr. Bruce honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Semper Fi! He was a railroad engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad for over 35 years and was a retired member of the “Road Barrons” motorcycle club. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge Unity No. 95 of Memphis, TN.

He was also preceded in death by his infant twin brother: Lesley W. Bruce; his sister: Betty Anderson; and his special fur babies: Ginger, C.D. and Pee Wee.

Mr. Bruce is survived by a host of friends, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

Serving as Pallbearers are Garry E. “Hoss” Marchant, Tyler Thomas, Wayne “Bullet” Walker and Stephen “Reno” Herr.