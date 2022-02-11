Wings Etc. preps for its busiest day of the year

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local restaurant is preparing for its busiest day of the year.

Wings Etc. management say they are hoping to sell more than 2,000 pounds of wings this year.

They say wings are the entree they sell the most, and they have many TVs where people can watch the Super Bowl.

The restaurant is not taking reservations, so be sure to be there early if you are planning to go there.

“We are preparing the stuff to be ready, and we have lots of wings. We are hoping we can sell lots of wings and a lot of food,” said Kevin Patel, the General Manager of Wings Etc.

Wings Etc. is located on 788 Vann Drive in north Jackson.

