“Do the Write Thing” challenge kicks off at local school

JACKSON, Tenn. —An annual writing competition kicked off today.

The 15th annual “Do the Write Thing” writing challenge has kicked off at North Parkway Middle School.

“It’s a writer’s workshop, talking about different genres of writing, because the “Do the Write Thing” challenge accepts all these different types of writing,” said Earnest Brooks II, City Councilman, District 3.

The “Do the Write Thing” challenge is a writing competition for all public middle school students, to explore the impact of youth violence in their lives and community.

“The Do the Write Thing” challenge is an opportunity for children to write based upon a specific prompt. And this year’s prompt is on youth violence, which significantly impacts our children today,” said Ladonna Braswell principal, North Parkway Middle School.

Students at North Parkway Middle were able to attend several workshops led by different writers in the Jackson community.

“The fact that they are able to see these people from Jackson, write here, come to North Parkway and pour into them. I think it gives them hope. I think it also gives them an opportunity to see, hey this is not too far,” Braswell said.

The challenge is a month long competition giving participants the opportunity to win a trip to the nation’s capital.

“For them to go to Washington DC, our nation’s capital and to experience going to the Supreme Court, the Library of Congress, and having their writings entered into the Library of Congress where they become published authors, it’s life changing,” Brooks said.

Principal Braswell says this opportunity is great for the students and their future endeavors.