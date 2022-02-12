Mathery Grove Robinson

Dateline: Henry, Tennessee

Services for Mathery Grove Robinson, 87, will be held Monday, February 14, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, February 14, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Robinson, a grounds keeper, died Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Douglas Healthcare in Milan. He was born on April 16, 1934 in Bruceton, TN to Elmer and Evie Sue Davis Robinson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Nellie Gray Brunt Robinson who died April 13, 2016, a sister Shirley Tesneir, a brother Bill Tubbs, a son in law Sam Sanchez, and a brother in law Calvin “Jack” Murray.

Survivors include his daughters Betty Sanchez of Henry and Ginger (Joe) Cobb of Tuscumbia, AL, four sons Tim Robinson of Jackson, Donnie York of Selmer, TN, Danny (Barbara) Robinson of Alamo, TN, and J.R. Robinson of Booneville, MS, a sister Edna Murray of McKenzie, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.