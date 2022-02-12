Oz gets Walk of Fame star as rival says he’s too ‘Hollywood’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon who recently ended his daytime TV “Dr. Oz Show” to run for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The ceremony was Friday, just as he was being attacked 2,000 miles away in a rival’s TV ad saying he’s too “Hollywood.”

The star underscores how successful Oz was before he gave up his TV career to run for public office.

That same career is now being used against him by rivals who are picking apart his TV shows and past as a self-styled wellness advocate.

They’re aiming to raise doubt about his conservative credentials as a Republican.

