Putin, Biden conclude hourlong call on Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin have concluded a call to discuss the crisis in Ukraine as the White House says intelligence shows Russia could invade on short notice.

The White House says the call lasted 62-minutes. Biden planned once again to call on Putin to de-escalate and pull back the well over 100,000 Russia troops that have massed near Ukraine’s borders.

The White House says publicly that the U.S. does not know with certainty whether Putin is committed to an invasion.

Russia denies it intends to launch an offensive against Ukraine.

