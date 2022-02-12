RIFA hosts public warehouse sale

JACKSON, Tenn. —A local non-profit opened their doors to the community for their warehouse sale.

Next to their thrift store, RIFA had a sale for most of the products in their warehouse.

Ranging from furniture, bikes, books, pictures and more.

Today was an opportunity for people to see the back-stock of their thrift store.

The sale is normally once every three months, but due to an expansion, the next sale could be here as soon as next month.

“If you come through RIFA and you pick up a piece of furniture or something, you’re actually donating your funds to feed someone else. So not only do you come out in the positive, but you can also take care of someone with food security, to help them to get to know that they’re going to eat,” said Thomas Brown, warehouse manager, RIFA.

RIFA thanks all who came out to the warehouse sale.