TN Songwriters week continues

JACKSON, Tenn. —20 songwriters competed at the Carnegie Library for TN Songwriters Week for a chance to advance to the semifinals at the Bluebird Cafe.

Lori Nunery, the Executive Director of Visit Jackson TN says the goal of these events is to help foster and develop new talent in West Tennessee.

“The great thing about this event is, I got to meet a lot of incredible songwriters, musicians, and artists during this. Our goal as a tourism office in Jackson is to help to promote the music so this is just another step in that direction,” said Lori Nunery, executive director, Visit Jackson TN.

Nunnery says she enjoys being a part of these musicians’ growth and seeing them develop over time.

“I enjoyed this so much personally. It’s just getting in the ground floor and getting to see someone before they start their career fully. Just having the opportunity to meet different musicians from around the community, it’s been very rewarding,” Nunnery said.

Amy Jogither, a local musician, says the competition is about more than winning.

“Coming together to collaborate is always a really good thing you can take away from something like this whether you advance or not. Sometimes that leads to other gigs and obviously ideally it would be to advance to the next round,” Jogither said.

Felicia Ingram, a gospel singer, says her music is an escape from reality.

“Songwriting for me is, kind of, a way to escape and kind of like therapy for me. So if you love doing it, just do it. Don’t worry about being on a big platform or a big stage. Do it because you love it,” Ingram said.

Tyler Morton, a folk singer with autism, says he uses music to pave a way for disable people, and to show the world his disability does not define him.

“I’m trying to spread out to people that even though you have a mental disability, you can still make something of yourself,” Morton said.