After A Cold Night, Warmer For Valentine’s Day

Sunday Forecast Update for February 13th:

A very dry airmass will continue over the area this evening as brisk west southwest winds provide a chill in the air. A few clouds early tonight then clearing away to a frosty cold morning early. Although it will be cold again in the morning, we’ll be back to mild temperatures just in time for Valentines day as highs top out in the lower to mid 50’s in the afternoon followed by middle 60’s on Tuesday! A storm system will enter the picture mid to late week bringing our next chance of rain.

EVENING:

A few clouds will pass through the area from a nearby disturbance that brushes by to the east tonight. By late tonight we’ll return to clear and very cold in the lower 20’s and with west winds around 5-1o mph, we’ll feel like the middle teens overnight so be sure and grab the coats.

MONDAY MORNING:

Starting off cold around 21 degrees with a light east wind around 5 mph. The breeze should keep the thick frost away but it will feel more like the mid to upper teens in the morning.

VALENTINE’S AFTERNOON AND EVENING:

A decent warm up will be here for tomorrow afternoon as we top out in the low to mid 50’s. We’ll stay dry with temperatures stepping up each day through Wednesday, in fact we’ll enjoy Spring like weather in the mid 60’s on Tuesday and upper 60’s on Wednesday before the rain and storms move in overnight Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll clear on out and turn colder to start the weekend on Friday in the lower 40’s but a nice warmup looks in store for next weekend with plenty of sunshine and middle 50’s Saturday to lower 60’s Sunday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

