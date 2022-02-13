Authorities investigate early morning shooting

MADISON CO., Tenn. –Local law enforcement are investigating a shooting that happened this morning.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department received a call around 5:00-5:30 a.m. regarding a shooting on the 40th block of Greenview Drive near Christmasville Road.

The public information officer with the department says after they received the call, a deputy happened to be in the area and responded to the shooting.

Multiple bullet holes could be seen close to the entrance, below a couple of windows, as well as several undercover law enforcement vehicles.

After the deputy got a description of the suspect’s car, the deputy was able to pull the vehicle over within minutes and take three suspects into custody.

So far, three people were injured, one of them is in critical condition and the others had non-life threatening injuries. They were all taken to a hospital.

The sheriff’s department says they are currently investigating the motive of the shooting and are not yet prepared to release any additional information regarding the incident.

If you have any information regarding the investigation, you can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 423-6000.