Besso’s Coffee hosts Galentine’s Dinner

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A coffee shop in Henderson hosted a Valentine’s Day dinner for the women of Henderson.

Besso’s Coffee had their first Galentine’s Day dinner.

Customers say they were thrilled to receive gifts and a great meal for the low price of $20.

Besso’s Coffee owner, Tim West says he wanted to do something special for the people of West Tennessee while also not interfering with the Super Bowl.

“So, we decided, instead, we would do a Galentine’s Day celebration and we’ve invited ladies to come, and we made a special grazing table for them,” said West.

West says there are more events planned for the year and that he would like to thank everyone that came out to support the shop.