Jackson church helps RIFA with a ‘Souper’ event

JACKSON, Tenn. —Local churches are helping the community with their own take of the Super Bowl. One of them is First Presbyterian Church.

They are helping RIFA with their tenth annual Souper Bowl of Caring.

The church’s youth group served different types of soup to the congregation to help raise funds for the RIFA ‘s soup kitchen.

“It is so important to show these kids how privileged they are and what they have and there’s so many that do without, and it really shows them to be thankful for the life God has given them,” said Molly Richardson, youth director First Presbyterian Church.

