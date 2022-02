WEB EXTRA: Baby elephant predicts LA Rams will win the Super Bowl

(CBS Newspath) —WATCH: This baby elephant is predicting that the Los Angeles Rams will win the Super Bowl. “Brazos” kicked a ball decorated with the Rams’ logo at the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas.

On Friday (2/11), the video was shared with the caption: “The Zoo has a seven-year losing streak, but we have high hopes for our Rookie of the Year!”