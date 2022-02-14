Billy Griggs

Billy Griggs, age 97, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of the late Mary Sue Wiley Griggs, departed this life Friday morning, February 11, 2022 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.

Billy was born July 25, 1924 in Camden, Tennessee, the son of the late Cecil and Lura Beasley Griggs. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and in recent years, enjoyed traveling to the Reunion of Valor for Iwo Jima. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Somerville and often attended Christ Presbyterian Church. His hobbies included making knives, woodworking, working on his farm, helping others and taking care of his beloved cat, “Lil Kitty”.

Mr. Griggs is survived by two nieces, Phyllis Ann Guthrie and Sheila Padgel (Gary); his nephew, Daniel Griggs (Kim); seven great-nephews, Stephen Guthrie DeLotelle (Sarah), William David DeLotelle, James Griggs, Nathan Griggs, Levi DeLotelle and Wilder DeLotelle; and two great-nieces, Genevieve DeLotelle and Esther Griggs.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucille Griggs Guthrie and his brother, JT Griggs.

Funeral Services for Mr. Griggs will be held at 11 A.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Sartelle and Bro. Stan Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Chalk Hill Cemetery in Camden. A visitation for Mr. Griggs will be from 10 to 11 A.M. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to First Baptist Church of Somerville, 12685 S. Main Street, Somerville, TN 38068 or Christ Presbyterian Church, 500 Teague Store Road, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.