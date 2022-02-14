Graveside funeral services for Caroline J. Dobbins, 63, will be held Monday, February 14, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Brother Joe Shannon officiating. Interment will follow the service. There is no visitation. Ms. Dobbins died Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at AHC of McKenzie. She was born on December 8, 1958 in Chattanooga, TN.

There are no known survivors.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.