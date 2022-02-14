Drug Task Force makes largest meth bust in Gibson Co. history

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced they’ve made the largest methamphetamine bust in Gibson County history.

“Madison County deputies stopped a Mercedes in the late evening hours of Saturday. The Mercedes pulled over, just barely rolled down its window and handed its driver’s license up. The Madison County deputy told us he smelled marijuana, and when he went to investigate that further, the driver took off,” said Johnie Carter, Director of the West Tennessee Drug Task Force.

From that point, the deputy contacted the Humboldt Police Department and asked them to visit the address listed on the driver’s license to see if they could locate the owner of the vehicle that was pulled over.

But when they arrived, they were surprised by what they found instead.

“They started seeing evidence of drugs outside and inside the home when they were speaking to the homeowner. So they called the drug task force representative over there who was able to get probable cause to apply for a search warrant, and went and applied for a search warrant and that’s where we found the drugs,” Carter said.

Officers found an assortment of illegal drugs in the home on Vine Street in Humboldt, including 35 pounds of marijuana, four ounces of cocaine, and 30 pounds of methamphetamine.

Shwanna Hunt, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple drug felonies. She has since been released on a $150,000 bond.

Carter says the agency has seen a rise in 2022 alone of the amount of drugs officers have come into contact with.

“We’ve already, in the first 45 days of 2022, surpassed all of our 2021 numbers of drug seizures,” Carter said.

Carter says he wants this to be a lesson for anyone who feels they won’t get caught dealing drugs.

“If you’re dealing drugs in the West Tennessee Judicial Drug Task Force areas, which is the 28th, 29th and 30th, we’re coming to get you. May not be today, but we’re coming,” Carter said.

Carter says the drug task force is anticipating at least one more arrest.

If you have any information, you can call (731) 784-0555.

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.