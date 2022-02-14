I-40 traffic stops leads to arrest of Chicago woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — A traffic stop along Interstate 40 led to the discovery of around $70,000 worth of drugs.

The news release from the West Tennessee Judicial Violent Crime & Drug Task Force says 47-year-old Jamila Akita-Odebor, of Chicago, was stopped on Thursday at the Fayette-Shelby County line.

The release says that after a K9 unit was used, officers were able to find hidden cocaine, as well as small amounts of ecstasy, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

“Drug Seizures are rapidly on the rise,” Carter said. “We have already surpassed 2021 seizures in just the first 45 days of this year. I would venture an educated guess to say that 90% or more of West Tennessee’s violent crime and property crime are in some way connected to the sale and or use of drugs.”

Carter says they believe the contraband was being taken to Ohio from Texas.

